Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells 18,333 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RDNT stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RadNet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

