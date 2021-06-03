Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

