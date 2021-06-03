Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 76,085 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $254,546.24.

On Tuesday, May 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $253,487.34.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,699. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

