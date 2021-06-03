Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $111,036.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00070244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00284180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00187030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.43 or 0.01240240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,378.67 or 1.00032486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,399,898 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

