Insureum Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $6.65 million and $336,311.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01016608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.58 or 0.09528831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051223 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars.

