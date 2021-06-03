Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$170.00 to C$188.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$25.40 and last traded at C$163.01, with a volume of 149625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.31.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.44.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.68. The stock has a market cap of C$23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7017915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.