Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 796,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,024,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

