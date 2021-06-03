Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Intel by 7.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 9,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,024,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.