Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.49.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS IPPLF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. 77,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3951 per share. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

