Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.88

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 2737514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

IPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

