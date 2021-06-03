Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.54 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $13.54 billion and $248.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $109.18 or 0.00282277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00194185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.01172128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,683.35 or 1.00015613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.09 or 0.01091319 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,290,321 coins and its circulating supply is 124,048,742 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

