Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $558.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

