Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $445.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.97. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $447.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

