Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

VBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 19,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

