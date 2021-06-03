Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
VBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 19,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.