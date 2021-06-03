Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 102,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,814,783 shares.The stock last traded at $27.51 and had previously closed at $28.53.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Invesco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.