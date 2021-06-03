Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.53. The stock had a trading volume of 750,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,753,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.