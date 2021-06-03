Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

