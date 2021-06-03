Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.29.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.