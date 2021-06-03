Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,943. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.