Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Investar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 1,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

