Investec Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TATYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

