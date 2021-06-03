Investors Buy High Volume of B&G Foods Call Options (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 41,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,714 call options.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

