Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,774 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,774% compared to the typical volume of 148 put options.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.50. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

