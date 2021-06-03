Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,506 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 569 put options.

PVH stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $235,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

