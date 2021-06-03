iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. 2,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.