iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

