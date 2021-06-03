iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

