iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. 78,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,961. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

