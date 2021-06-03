iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

