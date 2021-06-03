iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Increased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $57,351,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after buying an additional 440,964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

