Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.