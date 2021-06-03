J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading Up 3.2%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s share price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

