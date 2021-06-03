Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $190.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.59.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

