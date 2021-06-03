Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,026 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.82 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

