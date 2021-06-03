Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

