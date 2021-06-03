Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 618 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $60,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,070 shares of company stock worth $6,656,272 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

BYND opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.