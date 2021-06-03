James Eric Mcpartland Sells 30,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Globe Life by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 740,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,602,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Globe Life by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

