Jason Blacksberg Sells 3,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,130 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

