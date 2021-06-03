Jason Capitel Sells 741 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $23,771.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.
Inovalon stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Inovalon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Inovalon by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
