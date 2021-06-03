Jason Capitel Sells 741 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $23,771.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.

Inovalon stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Inovalon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Inovalon by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

