Jay C. Hoag Sells 70,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

