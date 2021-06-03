JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,077,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,899,051 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $73.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
