JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,077,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,899,051 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $73.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

