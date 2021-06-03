Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Now Covered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JDEPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jde Peets presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34.

