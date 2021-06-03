Jennison Associates LLC Buys 50,834 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $106,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

