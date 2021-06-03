Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 33,398 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $148,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after buying an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.96.

Shares of AVGO opened at $473.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

