Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,059,361 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,059,361 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Splunk worth $90,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Splunk by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.