Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Molina Healthcare worth $80,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.92.

NYSE MOH opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.