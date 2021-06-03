Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg Sells 6,864 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,409,750.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

