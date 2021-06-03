John V. Balen Buys 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.25 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,076.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 2.58. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

