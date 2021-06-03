Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 9,460 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $547.56 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

