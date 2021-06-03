Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Down 0.4%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.05. 40,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 124,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.