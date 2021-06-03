Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.14. 132,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,787,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

